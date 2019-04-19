Gerald J. Pescatello, 78, of New London, CT., passed away suddenly April 15, 2019 at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Gerald was born March 2, 1941 in New London, CT., the son of the late Joseph John and Marjorie (Johnson) Pescatello.

Mr. Pescatello received a Bachelor's Degree from Providence College and his Master's Degree from the University of Connecticut. His entire career was dedicated to teaching elementary schools in New London.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Lamb and her husband Tom of Hooksett, NH and was predeceased by his brother, Joseph J. Pescatello Jr., formerly of Flint, MI.

His interests included golf, tennis, Providence College athletics, and associating with his many friends and former students.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, April 22 from 5-7 pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday April 23 11 am at St. Joseph Church, corner of Montauk Avenue and Squire St., New London. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the http://www.diabetes.org/

Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2019