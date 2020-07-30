1/1
Gerald M. Dunn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald M. Dunn, Jr. 62, of New London, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Gerald M. Dunn Sr. and Patricia Dunn. Gerry was a graduate of Westerly High School and attended Providence College. At the time of his death,
he was employed by Electric Boat as a Weight Estimator. Gerry is survived by his daughter,
Patsy Dunn and her mother, Ellie Dunn of Pawcatuck; two sisters, Kathryn Dunn of CO and
Margaret Fusaro of Westerly and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will
be held at the convenience of the family at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Stoughton, MA.
Donations in his memory may be made to Amedisys Foundation 111 Founders Plaza Suite 1803 East Hartford, CT. 06108 or online www.amedisysfounpaynow . The Mystic Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved