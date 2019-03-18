Home

Gerald P. O'Reilly

Gerald P. O'Reilly Obituary
Gerald P. O'Reilly, 87, New York

Died October 2018

Beloved husband of
Cynthia

Loving father of Red, his canine companion, and five sons, Tim, Kevin, Gerry, Jr., Michael and the late infant Thomas

Adventurous Grandfather of eight grandsons, John, Kevin James, Peter,
Matthew, Thomas, Luke, Sean, Jared

Loving Great-Grandfather of Shannon and
Lukas

Shipmate of treasured nephew Dennis, his
fellow sea-loving
adventurer

Recipient B.A. Economics, M.A. Economics-Brooklyn College, M.A. Marine Affairs, University of Rhode Island

U.S. Navy, Korean War Veteran

Lived an active, athletic, adventurous life – loved the sea and traveling the world

"I must go down to the seas again . . ."
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 18, 2019
