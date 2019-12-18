|
Gerald W. Baton, 73, of Hope Valley, RI passed away on December 15, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha (Lorenson) Baton, his son, Kenneth W. Baton and his daughter, Lee-Ann Kozora and her husband Rob. He leaves four beloved grandchildren, Andrew Kozora and his wife Christina, John Kozora, Ashley Baton and Amber Baton. He was the son of the late George R. Baton and survived by his mother Catherine (Laflamme) Baton and two sisters, Catherine Avizinis and Margaret Brady.
Jerry was born on July 19, 1946 and grew up in the Hope Valley area. He graduated from Chariho High School in 1964 and served in the 169th Military Police, Rhode Island National Guard. He spent his life working hard and caring for his family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. There was nothing that he wouldn't do for his family. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman with many stories to share. He loved Maine and Alaska and spent time in both places. With his ready smile, he was a friend to all and was always there to help others.
Burial will be private. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Richmond Country Club, 74 Sandy Pond Rd, Hope Valley, RI 02832 for a Celebration of his Life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019