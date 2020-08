Geraldine L. Nadeau, 89, of Westerly and formerly of NY, died on August 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wilfred W. Nadeau.She leaves daughter Melissa Nadeau of Groton; two grandchildren, Jessica Savoca of Warwick and Wendy Nadeau of Mexico; 3 great- grandchildren. Geraldine was predeceased by son Ronald J. Nadeau. Mass will be 9am on Friday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial is private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com