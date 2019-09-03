|
Geraldine "Gerry" Olsen, 88 of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late John E. Olsen. Born in Bonifay, FL on April 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Jessie (Thames) Forehand.
Geraldine will be dearly missed by her family. She leaves her daughter Donna Rousseau of RI, Theodore Kenyon of GA, and Darryl Kenyon of CT; her 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with her siblings Lois and Dorothy in FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Deborah Burdick and a son Robert Kenyon. She was predeceased by a couple of siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 E Beach Rd. Charlestown. All are invited to meet directly at the church. There will be no calling hours. A reception will follow at the church after the service. Burial will be held at White Brook Cemetery, Richmond at 2p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Geraldine's name to St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 3, 2019