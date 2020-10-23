Gerard M. "Gerry" Trottier, Jr., 79, of Rhode Island passed away peacefully on October 19 after a long battle with metastic kidney cancer, with his fiancé Nancy Zabel by his side.
Gerard (Gerry, as everyone knows him) was born on June 15, 1941 to Jean M. (LeClaire) Trottier and Gerard M. Trottier. Gerry loved the outdoors and spending time traveling around with Nancy in their camper until they finally put it in a local campground. He loved to go there and just enjoy the other campers and activities and watch the kids play.
Gerry was predeceased by his mother Jean M. (LeClaire) Trottier and his father Gerard M. Trottier. He is survived by his siblings Paul H. Trottier and his wife Barbara of Webster, Ann M. Borgeson wife of Henry C. Borgeson of Grafton and Ruth E. wife of Earl Lawrence of Millbury. He also leaves several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gerry is survived by his children Marc D. Trottier and his wife Tracey, John E. M. Trottier and his wife Polly, Brent A. M. Trottier and Luke A. M. Trottier.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, will be assisting the family during this time.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
