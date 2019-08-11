|
Gert Elis Rohdin of Westerly, R.I. passed away at the age of 99, on July 14, 2019, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Gert was born on July 31, 1919 to Gerhard and Edith Rohdin, in Lovo , Sweden. He entered bible school at the age of 15 and was called to pastor a church at age 21 in Dalarna, where he met his future bride, Ruth. While a pastor in Sweden, Gert was involved in charitable work. For example, through the church, after WWII, he organized rescue missions for German children bussing them to Sweden to recuperate physically and mentally. Gert had always wanted to emigrate from Sweden to America, and he and his family sailed for America in 1963, arriving in New York City on November 29. He settled his family in Westerly R.I. working for the Einar Larson Painting Company, which he later owned. He retired in 1982. Gert loved art all his life and at 6 years of age, he told his mother he wanted to become an artist, a painter. After he retired in 1982, he realized that dream. He became one of the early members of the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and remained a member for many years. He was the featured artist for several shows.
He is survived by his brother, Kurt Rohdin, his children Gert Rune (Ronnie) Rohdin, Maiken (Rohdin) Murphy, Eivor (Rohdin) Brown, Birgitta (Rohdin) Zepp, and Fredrik Rohdin, his 10 grandchildren, and his 16 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 10 Avenue, Westerly RI
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly,14 Railroad Ave. Westerly RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 11, 2019