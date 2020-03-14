|
|
Gilbert E. Lavallee, 83, of Hope Valley, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the husband of Beverly S. (Seaver) Lavallee for 58 years. Born in East Providence, the son of the late Edward M. and Martha E. (Roger) Lavallee.
Gilbert was a Fleet Account Executive for General Motors Corp. for many years before retiring. He was a High School Graduate from Our Lady of Providence Seminary Class of 1955; a U.R.I. Graduate Class of 1963; earned his Master's Degree from the University of Maine Class of 1968; a U.S. Navy Veteran; a communicant of St. Mary Church in Carolina where he was also an active with various activities; an assistant tennis coach at Chariho High School; an active volunteer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Dept. and a member of the Chariho Rotary Club.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Gilbert M. Lavallee and his wife Cynthia of Severn, MD, Edward P. Lavallee and his wife Chrystal of Grand Blanc, MI, Mark A. Lavallee and his wife Sharon of Tavernier, FL and Marie J. Lavallee of Hope Valley; his sister-in-law, Irene Lavallee of Cumberland; four grandchildren, Eric, Katharine, Kyle Lavallee and Jenessa Waite and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Roger, Bernard and John Lavallee, Janet T. Prairie and Colette Morgan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 am in St. Mary Church, 437 Carolina Back Rd., Carolina. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020