|
|
Giulia (Groccia) Gaccione, 85, of Woodlund Avenue, Westerly, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 22, 2019 at her home. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincenzo Gaccione in 2017. She is survived by her son, Louis V. Gaccione of Westerly, her son, Joseph M. Gaccione of Westerly, her sister, Josephine DeBartolo of Westerly, her sister, Nancy Tenuta of Westerly, her sister-in-law, Clorinda Gaccione of Westerly, her sister-in-law, Theresa Fusaro of Italy, her sister-in-law, Nancy Scaglione of Westerly and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Luigi Groccia of Italy.
Mrs. Gaccione was born in Acri, Cosenza, Italy on February 11, 1934, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Marianna (Fabricatore) Groccia. Giulia was a lover of cooking, who brought Italian cuisine to an art form. She was a devout Catholic who was a member of St. Pius X Church of Westerly. Giulia was the quinticential Italian mother who lived for her family. She was a very kind, humble and charitable woman who was beloved by her family & friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly before the Mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 28, 2019