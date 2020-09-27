Giuseppa "Josephine" (Groccia) DeBartolo, beloved wife of Vincenzo E. DeBartolo for nearly 68 years, of Westerly, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 85.
Born in Acri, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Marianna Groccia. She was predeceased by her brother Luigi of Acri, and her sister Giulia Gaccione of Westerly. She is survived by her sister Maria "Nancy" Tenuta of Westerly.
Josephine retired from Yardney Electric (Pawcatuck, CT) in 2001 following many years of employment. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church and her parish community was very dear to her. She always enjoyed volunteering for fried dough fundraisers. Josephine loved to cook for her family, which included several special events. Weekly Sunday dinners and holiday celebrations were a must and they were delicious! She often prepared plates of food and gathered garden goodies to share with family and friends. She kept a beautiful home and it was always a place of gathering.
In addition to her husband Vincenzo, she will be deeply missed by her daughter Margaret Ravenelle; her grandchildren, Vanessa (Michael) Harwood, Brian (Meghan) Ravenelle, Brandon (Amy) Raiche , and twins Lucas and Lindsay Raiche; and her 5 cherished great-grandchildren, Jacob, Samson, Norah, Madelyn and Charlotte, all of Westerly. Josephine will also be missed by a large extended family including several nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by her beloved daughter Ann Marie and son-in-law Gary Raiche.
Visiting hours are omitted. Burial is respectfully private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, September 29th at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com