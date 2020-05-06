Giuseppe Caracciolo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Giuseppe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giuseppe Caracciolo, 68, beloved husband of 46 years to Immacolata Caracciolo, of Babcock Road, Westerly, RI passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Benedetto and Angelina Caracciolo.
Before coming to America Giuseppe served in the Italian army.
Giuseppe was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. He treasured time spent surrounded by family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He took great pride in his garden and caring for his chickens. He loved to hunt, fish with his friends, play music with his accordion and watch Italian soccer. In the fall, he loved to make homemade wine and in summer he enjoyed riding around in his antique Volkswagen Beetle. Giuseppe was a member of the Bocce Club. He loved spending time around his table drinking homemade wine and playing Italian card games with friends.
In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his children, Aldo Caracciolo and wife Shannon, Angelina Mathieu and husband Gary. Giuseppe also leaves behind a brother, Egidio Caracciolo (Rosa) of Westerly and four sisters Maria Luzzi of Temecula, CA, Assunta Giorno of Westerly, and Anna and Rosa Caracciolo of Italy; 5 grandchildren, Emma, Abigail and Giuseppe Caracciolo and Sienna and Lucia Mathieu; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Giuseppe was predeceased by his brother Francesco Caracciolo.
With respect to public gathering restrictions, Giuseppe's funeral service and entombment will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Entombment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
I did not know Mr Caracciola but I know his daughter Angie. I know by how much she spoke of her dad that he was a wonderful man and will be missed by his family and friends. My heart goes out to you all. RIP
Dorothy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved