Giuseppe Caracciolo, 68, beloved husband of 46 years to Immacolata Caracciolo, of Babcock Road, Westerly, RI passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Acri, Province of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Benedetto and Angelina Caracciolo.
Before coming to America Giuseppe served in the Italian army.
Giuseppe was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. He treasured time spent surrounded by family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He took great pride in his garden and caring for his chickens. He loved to hunt, fish with his friends, play music with his accordion and watch Italian soccer. In the fall, he loved to make homemade wine and in summer he enjoyed riding around in his antique Volkswagen Beetle. Giuseppe was a member of the Bocce Club. He loved spending time around his table drinking homemade wine and playing Italian card games with friends.
In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his children, Aldo Caracciolo and wife Shannon, Angelina Mathieu and husband Gary. Giuseppe also leaves behind a brother, Egidio Caracciolo (Rosa) of Westerly and four sisters Maria Luzzi of Temecula, CA, Assunta Giorno of Westerly, and Anna and Rosa Caracciolo of Italy; 5 grandchildren, Emma, Abigail and Giuseppe Caracciolo and Sienna and Lucia Mathieu; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Giuseppe was predeceased by his brother Francesco Caracciolo.
With respect to public gathering restrictions, Giuseppe's funeral service and entombment will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.