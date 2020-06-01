Giuseppe Ciardullo
Giuseppe Ciardullo, of Post Road, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the husband of the late Annunziata (Celico) Ciardullo.
Born in Acri, Italy, he was the son of the late Emilia Ciardullo and Tommaso Gencarelli. Before moving to the US, he proudly served in the Italian Army.
Giuseppe worked for American Velvet for many years, retiring as the Chief Electrician. He was a devoted communicant of St. Pius X Church and an accomplished Bocce player. Giuseppe enjoyed making homemade wine and soupy. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He leaves behind his two children, Louis J. Ciardullo of Groton, CT and Emilia M. Ciardullo of Tampa, FL; his companion Carmela Intrieri of Westerly; one grandson Aaron Ciardullo of Stonington and many nieces and nephews. Giuseppe was predeceased by four brothers.
A private funeral service and entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
