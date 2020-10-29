The Scavello family regrets to announce the untimely passing of Giuseppe "Joe" Scavello, 60, of Westerly.
Born and raised in Westerly, Joe was cherished by his family, friends, coworkers and anyone lucky enough to come into contact with him. He was the fixer, the protector, the laughs and the abundance of friendship to his entire orbit. There wasn't a single thing he wouldn't try to do to help the ones he loved – be it physically or emotionally.
Those who knew Joe could do nothing but smile when they thought of him. In even the toughest situations, he was able to bring a glimmer of content through his reasoning, presence, and, if nothing else, his tasteful sense of humor. You could always count on him to effortlessly make you laugh.
Joe took pride in his family and work more than anything in this world. He attended every family celebration, usually posted up behind the grill. He dropped any and everything to be where he was needed. He called morning, noon and night just to say "hi", make sure everyone was OK and to tell you what he was doing that day. Any day surrounding his family was a good day.
Joe devoted his life to supporting his family. He was a role model with hard work ethic demonstrating through his long tenures with the Town of Westerly, Charbert Mill in Alton and the Moore Company in Westerly – working tirelessly to ensure his family (both at home and at work) had everything they needed. Joe also cherished working alongside his late father at the Hilltop Social Club in Westerly. When he wasn't working for his paycheck he was working for his family, ensuring lawns were mowed, leaves were gone, driveways were shoveled, and every screw, nut and bolt was tight on every aspect of a house. Joe was also an active member of Westerly's Calabrese Society and enjoyed hosting all of his family get-togethers there.
The single most important thing to Joe was his family. He leaves behind his wife Deborah, daughter Jennifer (Shawn) Rathgaber of Westerly and his granddaughter, his pride and joy, Brielle. He also leaves behind mother Angelina Scavello of Westerly (originally from Acri, Italy); brother Frank (Jordan) Scavello of Charlestown; sisters, Rose (Dennis) Terranova of Pawcatuck, Linda (Doug) Young of Westerly and Nancy Scavello of Westerly. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Michael Scavello of Westerly in 2017 and best friend and cousin Louis Scavello of Wood River Junction in 2019.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Joe will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the Scavello family would like to ask for donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Joe or his recently-deceased aunt, Bianca Gencarelli, who suffered from this heartbreaking disease.
