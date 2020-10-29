1/1
Giuseppe "Joe" Scavello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giuseppe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Scavello family regrets to announce the untimely passing of Giuseppe "Joe" Scavello, 60, of Westerly.
Born and raised in Westerly, Joe was cherished by his family, friends, coworkers and anyone lucky enough to come into contact with him. He was the fixer, the protector, the laughs and the abundance of friendship to his entire orbit. There wasn't a single thing he wouldn't try to do to help the ones he loved – be it physically or emotionally.
Those who knew Joe could do nothing but smile when they thought of him. In even the toughest situations, he was able to bring a glimmer of content through his reasoning, presence, and, if nothing else, his tasteful sense of humor. You could always count on him to effortlessly make you laugh.
Joe took pride in his family and work more than anything in this world. He attended every family celebration, usually posted up behind the grill. He dropped any and everything to be where he was needed. He called morning, noon and night just to say "hi", make sure everyone was OK and to tell you what he was doing that day. Any day surrounding his family was a good day.
Joe devoted his life to supporting his family. He was a role model with hard work ethic demonstrating through his long tenures with the Town of Westerly, Charbert Mill in Alton and the Moore Company in Westerly – working tirelessly to ensure his family (both at home and at work) had everything they needed. Joe also cherished working alongside his late father at the Hilltop Social Club in Westerly. When he wasn't working for his paycheck he was working for his family, ensuring lawns were mowed, leaves were gone, driveways were shoveled, and every screw, nut and bolt was tight on every aspect of a house. Joe was also an active member of Westerly's Calabrese Society and enjoyed hosting all of his family get-togethers there.
The single most important thing to Joe was his family. He leaves behind his wife Deborah, daughter Jennifer (Shawn) Rathgaber of Westerly and his granddaughter, his pride and joy, Brielle. He also leaves behind mother Angelina Scavello of Westerly (originally from Acri, Italy); brother Frank (Jordan) Scavello of Charlestown; sisters, Rose (Dennis) Terranova of Pawcatuck, Linda (Doug) Young of Westerly and Nancy Scavello of Westerly. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Michael Scavello of Westerly in 2017 and best friend and cousin Louis Scavello of Wood River Junction in 2019.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Joe will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the Scavello family would like to ask for donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Joe or his recently-deceased aunt, Bianca Gencarelli, who suffered from this heartbreaking disease.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved