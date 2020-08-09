WESTERLY - Giuseppe Turano, beloved husband of Immacolata (Petrone) Turano, passed away on August 7, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital at the age of 85.
Born in Serricella, Italy, son of the late Angelo and MariaGrazia (Magliari) Turano. Giuseppe was an active member in the Catholic Community, both in Westerly and in Italy. He was a proud employee of Guild Musical and Arwood/Interlake from 1972 until his retirement.
Giuseppe was blessed with a large and loving family. His family meant the world to him; he enjoyed spending time with them and playing the accordion at gatherings.
He is survived by his wife Immacolata; his seven children, Angelo and Rosetta Turano of Italy, Grazia and Enrico Sposato, Nancy and Frank Siciliano, Salvatore Turano, Maria and Frank Genovese, Carmine "Charlie" and Kathy Turano, Frank and Maria Turano all of Westerly; his sisters, Rosaria Murano (George) of New Jersey and Rosina Gabriel of Westerly; his brother, Pasquale Turano (Bombina) of Westerly, Alessandro Turano (Marlena) of New Jersey, Mario Turano (Rosetta) of Italy; his twelve grandchildren and their spouses; his ten great-grandchildren and his cat Nicky.
Giuseppe was predeceased by his siblings, Carmine Turano, Salvatore Turano (Georgina), Felice Turano (Maria), Francesco Turano, Maria Vaccaro (Mariano) of Italy and nephews, Angelo, Salvatore and Orazio Turano.
Most important to Giuseppe was his family. He enjoyed gardening and sharing figs from his precious trees. He enjoyed a good game of Bocci and card games with his good friends at the Hilltop Social Club. He will be deeply missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5-7p.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. COVID-19 Compliance mandates no more than 15 people in viewing room at one time. No gathering in parking lot or other areas of the funeral home is permitted. A 6 foot distance shall be maintained at all times. Face masks must be worn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Respectfully, due to the current maximum allowance of 15 persons at the cemetery, the Committal Service is open to immediate family only. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.