Glenn P. Schroth, beloved husband of Teresa (McWilliam) Schroth, of Perkins Lane in Charlestown, RI, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 61.

Born in Quincy, Mass., he was the son of the late John and Joan Schroth.

Glenn worked as a water technician for Toray Plastic for many years and had previously worked at Pfizer for 14 years. He was an auxiliary member of the Charlestown American Legion.

He enjoyed golf and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. In his younger days as a bowler, Glenn rolled two 300 games and one 299 game.

In addition to his wife Terry, he leaves behind his two daughters, Rachel Schroth of Coventry and Nicole Schroth of Warwick; six stepchildren, Heidi, Peter, Jessica, Amy, Gloria and Samantha; his brother Jack Schroth of Westerly; four sisters, Diane Chapman, Donna Siedzkiewicz and Deb Olson, all of Westerly and Denise Halloran of Pawcatuck; eight step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at White Brook Cemetery in Carolina. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to an organization dear to Glenn, one that provides assistance to veterans and their families: Run to Home Base Program, (checks payable to: Home Base), 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114, in Glenn's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary