Mrs. Gloria F. (Morenzoni) Lombardo, age 95 a longtime Riverview Avenue, Westerly resident, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Lombardo, Jr., her husband of 59 years, who preceded her in death in September of 2010. Born and raised in Westerly, RI, the daughter of the late Frank and Elise "Elsie" (Schmid) Morenzoni, she was a Westerly resident for most of her life. A graduate of Westerly High School, Class of 1943, Gloria received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Rhode Island School of Design in Providence in 1947.
Gloria along with her late husband, Charlie, co-owned and operated Specialty Shops, the former Heather House on High Street in Westerly and the former Trails & Corner Shop in Groton, CT. for many years before retiring. She was an accomplished water color Artist. Her greatest love in her life were her family and her lifelong friends. Gloria enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing soccer and sports and was an avid Professional Soccer, Golfing and Football Fan with her late husband.
She is survived by a daughter, Alisa L. Steadman (Jeffrey) of Bristol, five grandchildren, Graham S. Lombardo (Rebecca), Matthew P. Lombardo (Jacklyn Sousa), Charles Andrew "Drew" Lombardo (Stacey), Hannah W. Lombardo Lusk (David) and Jacob W. Steadman and five great grandchildren, Charlie, Emma, Olivia, Thomas and Zoey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles T. Lombardo III (the late Ann).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI. Committal Prayers will follow in River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach Street, Westerly, RI Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Social Distancing guidelines, use of face masks and seating capacity limits will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 127 State Street, Bristol, RI 02809 or to the Westerly Library, 44 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891 or online at www.westerlylibrary.org/supportus
For online condolence, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com