Gloria J. (Mailloux) Strange, after a brief and sudden illness peacefully entered the gates of heaven and reunited with her husband, Stanley B. Strange, November 5, 2019. Gloria graduated Hartford Public High School Class of 1958 and shortly began her journey as a dedicated wife and mother who put the needs of family before her own. With selfless devotion to the Catholic Church and solid faith in a life thereafter she was a dutiful and faithful servant. Gloria volunteered for 25 years as a catechism teacher bringing her artistic skills to use by engaging the students in the love of the Lord through arts and crafts. Upon moving to Westerly, RI in 1998 she managed the Westerly Hospital Gift Shop for 11 years, volunteered with the Hospice Program for 5, and for 7 years worked tirelessly to raise funds for the Westerly Senior Center. Mom was lovingly known by all in her community as the first with a smile, constant giver of words of encouragement and praise, and having a fierce sense of pride as a wife and mother. All are blessed to know and love her and she will be honored and missed by many.
She leaves her daughter Elizabeth Ellis and husband Benjamin,son Matthew Strange and wife Tina, and daughter Jacqueline R. Apted to cherish her beloved memory. Keeping her alive in their hearts are granddaughters Karen Ellis, Brittney Vail and Angleica Graziano, grandsons Nicholas Strange and Jonah Apted, as well as 2 great granddaughters and a great grandson. A private burial and service is planned by the family. We thank Westerly Hospital staff for the outstanding care they provided our Mom during her stay.
And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.
1Peter5:10
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 13, 2019