Gloria (Wentzell) Sprague, 87, beloved wife of Earl D. Sprague, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Palm Coast, Florida after a short illness.

Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Carrie Wentzell. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lived in Westerly, Rhode Island before moving to Palm Coast, FL a few years ago. Gloria was a Cub Scout den mother for many years and an active volunteer in the Westerly schools. Gloria worked for many years at Reid & Hughes in Westerly. She loved to spend her summers in Grand Lake Stream, Maine where she and Earl spent many hours fishing on West Grand Lake. Additionally, she loved to knit, crochet, bake and laugh.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Earl, who now lives in Palm Coast, FL; her four children, Donna Urso, Raymond Sprague, Douglas Sprague, and Sue-anne Bacan; ten grandchildren; Todd Urso, Kevin Urso, Bryan Sprague, Kyle Sprague, Alexander Sprague, Nathaniel Sprague, Devin Foley, Daniel Foley, Doran Bacan, Tyler Bacan; and one great-granddaughter; Georgiana Urso.

Family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service in Grand Lake Stream, Maine on July 20, 2019. The family is grateful for condolences but declines flowers and donations. Published in The Westerly Sun on June 19, 2019