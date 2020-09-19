WESTERLY - Gordon Y. Chin, beloved husband and father, 89, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in China, Gordon immigrated to Rhode Island at an early age. He spent his final years in Peabody, MA to be close to family. He is survived by his four children, Carolyn Martin and her husband Bradford of Mansfield, MA; Mildred Rabbitt and her husband Dean of North Reading, MA; Diana Chiu and her husband Waymann of Basking Ridge, NJ; and Kevin Chin and his wife Nok of Ashburn, VA. Gordon also leaves his six grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Carly, Tyler, Andrew and Amanda. He is the eldest of 4 children. Siblings are Wai-Ling Chan of Quincy, MA, the late Cindy Wong of Quincy, MA, and the late Chan Wai-Chun of Hong Kong, China.
Gordon selflessly focused his time to provide for his family demonstrating an unrelenting work ethic and extreme family values. Gordon worked tirelessly for 42 years as one of the founding owners of the popular China Village Restaurant in Westerly. His greatest passion and happiness was when he was surrounded by family and his late wife of 57 years, Lina. He particularly loved outings where extended family would gather to enjoy good food and company with one another. Gordon's hobbies included being an avid fan of all Boston sport teams, helping others with anything he could, cooking authentic Chinese cuisine at home, and yard work where he would often be seen performing landscaping on his Westerly properties.
Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 21st from 11:00a.m. – 12:30p.m. All COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Due to gathering limitations, the immediate family will coordinate friends and family for Gordon's Funeral Service and Burial.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.