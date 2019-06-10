Grace (O'Malley) Bosworth, of Duxbury, MA, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 84 from Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of the late George Bosworth.

Born in Erris in County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth O'Malley.

Grace was a loving mother to four children, Colleen Bosworth of Charlestown MA, Sean Bosworth and wife Kim of Quincy, MA, Kerry Trombino and husband Bruno of Westerly, RI and Keith Bosworth of Springfield, GA. She was also a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Megan Bosworth, Isabella, Joe and Luca Trombino. Grace was one of eight children and is survived by four siblings.

Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband and she was an avid gardener. Grace also worked as a Registered Nurse at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea, MA for many years.

A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI on Monday, June 10th from 10:30-11:30am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI. Burial will be held privately.