Tamara and Grace, My thoughts and prays are with your families. I am so fortunate to have met your wonderful family years ago. It was amazing to sit in a room with three generations of strong exceptional women with such rare inner beauty. Grace's amazing strength is present in both of you. Her legacy will live on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her smile, wit and fashion sense will be missed, but not forgotten. Condolences to both your families in these difficult times.