Grace Ellen Reddington, age 14, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved daughter of David and Tara Leger Reddington and Grace was the loving sister of Samuel, Benjamin, Margaret and Lily Reddington.

Grace was the granddaughter of Alfred J. L. Leger and Helen Leger and Richard T. Reddington and Arlene M. Reddington.

Grace Reddington, a true warrior of Christ was called home to her heavenly family on April 4, 2019. Grace passed away peacefully in her mother's arms early Thursday morning after 14 years of struggle, leading to the final summit of her long climb to heaven. The past 14 days of her life were filled with exhausting suffering and quiet tenderness, as she was immersed in a blanket of deep love by so many of her faithful family and friends.

Grace was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, at age 2, a devastating neurological condition that caused many health complications and rendered her unable to talk. Grace required dependence on others for every facet of her life.

There was only one thing that Grace was only able to do on her own: Love. She loved with flawless perfection. The disease took so much from Grace but could not touch her heart. It was strong and full until her very last heartbeat. Grace's life was truly a gift from start to finish and the invasion of an ugly disease formed a pearl in perfect condition. Grace reminds us that we all have the opportunity to make a pearl in our own lives.

The circle of Grace began simply and joyfully with her 6 family members, as she was born healthy and happy. Her circle began to slowly grow after she was diagnosed at age 2 and continued to spread far and wide as the Circle of Grace became stronger and brighter during the Race for Grace years. Grace's circle will continue to spread like ripples in a quiet pond, stirring the hearts and souls of so many along the way, quietly calling people to be enveloped by her silent message of love. Grace was blessed with God's eyes. She needed no words. She spoke through her heart and her eyes and loved without limits.

Please remember to always pause for Grace in your life and each day. She will be watching her people and showering us all with her love.

"I do not understand the mystery of grace -- only that it meets us where we are and does not leave us where it found us." -Ann Lamott. Grace Abounds!

Her visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Veronica Chapel. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown.

Grace does not need flowers but she would like any donations to go to Rett Syndrome Foundation, where her Race for Grace proceeds went for the last 12 years. https://www.rettsyndrome.org/.