Hallie I. Linacre
Hallie I. Linacre, 20, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in South Kingstown, she was the beloved daughter of John G. Linacre, Jr., Batt. Chief, NKFD and Mary (Wagner) Linacre of Richmond.
Hallie was a 2017 graduate of Chariho High School and was preparing for her senior year at Nichols College where she was double majoring in Accounting and Finance. She was an excellent athlete playing soccer throughout high school and college. She was everything a parent could want in their child; loving, smart, always kind, she had a huge heart, loved to laugh, and a smile that always lit up a room.
Besides her parents she is survived by her loving brothers, Nicholas and Jacob Linacre both of Richmond; her grandmothers, Elizabeth Wagner of Colchester, CT, and Karen Linacre of Myrtle Beach, SC; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her cherished dog Astro. She was the beloved sister, friend, and confidant of many Chariho and Nichols College players, classmates, and friends. She loved her brothers and sisters!
We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her best friend Maddie Potts.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in Hallie's name may be made to the Maddie Potts Foundation, https://maddiepottsfoundation.org/index.html. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Mary and Linacre family, my heart breaks for all of you. My deepest condolences on your loss. I"m sure Hallie will forever watch over all of you.
Richard Colson
May 12, 2020
So sorry about your Beautiful daughter my prayers are with your family at this time.
Anonymous
May 11, 2020
