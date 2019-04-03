The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Harley G. "Gibby" Burdick

Harley G. "Gibby" Burdick Obituary
Harley G. "Gibby" Burdick, 86, beloved husband of Lorraine (Dubeau) Burdick, of Powaget Avenue, Charlestown, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born in Charlestown, he was the son of the late Allen H. and Elsie Burdick.
Gibby worked as a Supervisor with James Romanella & Sons, Inc. for many years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Charlestown. He was a life member of the Beekeepers Association of Rhode Island, the Ashaway Sportsman's Club, and 1st Assistant Chief of the Dunns Corners Fire Department. A hunting and fishing enthusiast, Gibby was amongst one of the original Pond Watchers in Charlestown.
In addition to his loving wife Lorraine, he leaves behind three daughters, Doreen Briggs, Linda Aldrich and David, Michele Burdick and Rick Lynch; two sisters, Phylis Reynolds and Jean Babcock; three grandchildren, Danielle DeFosses, Jaclyn Nardone and Shelby Briggs; and three great grandchildren: Hailey DeFosses, Maxon and Owen Nardone. Mr. Burdick was predeceased by his brother Howard Burdick.
Thanks to South County Home Healthcare and Beacon Hospice, and a special thanks to his caregiver, Nate Leonard.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11am on Friday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers send donations to Beacon Hospice. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
