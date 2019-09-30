|
Harold G. Buzzi, 89, husband of Sally L. Panciera Buzzi, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 26, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Washington D.C. on July 8, 1930, to Angelo P. Buzzi and Rena P. (Macchi) Buzzi, both deceased.
While working at the family business, Buzzi Memorials, he commuted daily to Bryant College by train from Westerly. He graduated and received his degree in business administration. He proudly served as a Marine, for 3 years attaining the rank of Sergeant, during the Korean Conflict. Harold, an accomplished designer and sandblaster, took over Buzzi Memorials upon his father's passing in 1963, continuing the family legacy for over 70 years.
Harold was a member of the monument builders of New England and of North America. He was the Wequetequock Volunteer Fire Department Tax Collector. During his spare time, he enjoyed photography and was a member of the Westerly Camera Club. Quite musical, he played the accordion, piano and organ. He was also a member of his Alma Mater, Stonington High School's Glee Club. Not an athlete himself, he was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball Team.
Surviving members of his family include his wife Sally of 62 years, daughters Suzanne M. Buzzi of Pawcatuck, Cheryl Buzzi Stakley and Marzett of Sacramento, CA, brother Edward R. Buzzi of Hebron, CT, Ruth Buzzi Perkins and Kent of Mingus, Texas, and one granddaughter Madison T. Buzzi Stakley of Sacramento, CA, and many other extended family members and friends.
We would like to greatly thank the staff of both the Westerly Hospital and Hope Health For their compassion and care during Harold's brief hospital stay.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00a.m at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI. All are invited to gather directly at the church. Burial to follow in River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to, Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019