1/1
Harriett B. Taylor
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriett B. Taylor, 100, formerly of North Stonington and Pawcatuck, CT, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Royal Nursing Home in Westerly, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Taylor, Sr.
Born at home in Pawcatuck, CT on March 16, 1920, she was the daughter the late Clarence E. and Edna (Hall) Vincent.
Harriett (spelled with two tts, as she would remind us) graduated from Stonington High School in 1939. She worked for many years as the cafeteria manager at the Pawcatuck Middle School until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, long walks, square dancing and playing solitaire. She shared with everyone her love of cooking, baking, and reading. She was the most well-read 100-year old woman.
She spent many happy hours with family in Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, California, New Mexico and Florida. In addition to travelling, her favorite outings included Stonington Point, rides through Watch Hill, and backyard gatherings with family on the rock ledge.
Harriett will be sadly missed by her children, Judith Pinkham of Chaparral, N.M, Joan T. Edmond of Westerly, RI, Vondell and John Baun of Leesburg, FL, William (Billy) A. and Deborah Taylor Jr. of Westerly, RI, and Emma Dean and Harold Melia Sr. of North Stonington, CT. She is predeceased by her sons-in-law, Allan Pinkham and Brian Edmond. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Robin Gabler Schiessl. She is predecreased by her sisters Elizabeth Andrews, Dorothy Dougherty, Marion Rose, Barbara Joubert and brothers Ellsworth and Clarence Vincent Jr.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of Harriett's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 am at the United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Rd, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Burial will be private in River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Congregational Church of Westerly, or Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd #206, Warwick, RI 02886.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
United Congregational Church of Westerly
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved