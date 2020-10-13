Harriett B. Taylor, 100, formerly of North Stonington and Pawcatuck, CT, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Royal Nursing Home in Westerly, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Taylor, Sr.
Born at home in Pawcatuck, CT on March 16, 1920, she was the daughter the late Clarence E. and Edna (Hall) Vincent.
Harriett (spelled with two tts, as she would remind us) graduated from Stonington High School in 1939. She worked for many years as the cafeteria manager at the Pawcatuck Middle School until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, long walks, square dancing and playing solitaire. She shared with everyone her love of cooking, baking, and reading. She was the most well-read 100-year old woman.
She spent many happy hours with family in Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, California, New Mexico and Florida. In addition to travelling, her favorite outings included Stonington Point, rides through Watch Hill, and backyard gatherings with family on the rock ledge.
Harriett will be sadly missed by her children, Judith Pinkham of Chaparral, N.M, Joan T. Edmond of Westerly, RI, Vondell and John Baun of Leesburg, FL, William (Billy) A. and Deborah Taylor Jr. of Westerly, RI, and Emma Dean and Harold Melia Sr. of North Stonington, CT. She is predeceased by her sons-in-law, Allan Pinkham and Brian Edmond. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Robin Gabler Schiessl. She is predecreased by her sisters Elizabeth Andrews, Dorothy Dougherty, Marion Rose, Barbara Joubert and brothers Ellsworth and Clarence Vincent Jr.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of Harriett's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 am at the United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Rd, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Burial will be private in River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Congregational Church of Westerly, or Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd #206, Warwick, RI 02886.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com