Harry August Muller passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Backus Hospital, in Norwich, CT.
Harry was born on November 11, 1923, in Stonington, CT, to August Owen and Hazel Todd Muller. He graduated from Stonington High School, June 1942, and enlisted in the U.S Army, serving as a Shop Clerk, January, 1943-December, 1945.
After WWII, Harry worked for his father at his store in the Stonington Borough, for the U.S Post Office in Stonington, and for the Westerly Hospital, until his retirement as Superintendent for the Stonington Cemetery Assn., in 1987.
Harry was married to Doris Dewhurst, April 22, 1950. They had 7 children, Carolyn, Jane, Nancy, Susan, Doris, Todd, and Steven. Baby Doris passed after only 3 days, in June, 1960. Doris Dewhurst Muller passed on Sept 13, 1971 after a long illness.
On December 25, 1979, Harry married Margaret Loomis, and became stepfather to her three children, Patricia, Stephen, and James. Margaret Loomis "Peg" Muller passed March 17, 2016.
Harry was a lifelong member of the Stonington Fire Dept, and a Master Mason, Coastal Lodge, for over 70 years.
Harry is survived by his 6 children, 3 stepchildren, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Harry's passions were his large family, camping summers at Acorn Acres Campground in Bozrah for 40 years, and tinkering in his shed with wood working projects.
Calling hours will be held at Mystic Funeral Home, Rt. 1(GPS 51 Williams Ave.), Mystic, CT, Thursday, March 19, from 5:30-8:30 pm. A private burial will take place at the Stonington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Doris Muller Memorial Scholarship Fund, 217 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 3, 2020