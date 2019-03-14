Harry G. Heide, 84, dear husband and best friend of Janet K. Heide, passed away on March 12, 2019. He leaves behind his brother, business partner and dear friend Carl Heide (wife Nancy) of Wilmington, NC, son Bruce Heide of Scottsdale, AZ, step daughters Julie Menges (husband Howard) of Brewster MA, Holly Plante (husband Curt) of Sterling MA, step son Peter Sickley Jr. (wife Chris) of Albrightsville PA and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter Carolyn Iantosca (wife of Gregory) of Cherry Hill N.J. and brothers Fred, of Springfield N.J. and Ron, of Gillette, N.J.

Harry and his brother Carl are past owners of G & H Sheet Metal Inc. in Hillside, NJ. Harry was born in Newark and before retiring to Westerly RI, lived in Milburn, Maplewood and Mountainside N.J. Harry was a major time contributor to the Mountainside Little League and Booster Club.

Harry was well known for his kindness to everyone. He was an active volunteer Morrow Memorial Methodist Church and a volunteer at the Westerly Hospital. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, woodworking, sailing, travelling and spending time with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by his best friend and love Janet and all those whose lives he's touched.

The family would like to thank the staff of the dementia wing of the Royal Westerly for their loving care.

Memorial services will be held at Dunn's Corners Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunn's Corners Community Presbyterian Church 221 Post Rd., Westerly RI 02891 or Morrow Methodist Church, Ridgewood Rd., Maplewood N.J. 07040.

