Harry William Caddick died at home peacefully in his sleep on the Sunday October 18, 2020 in Hopkinton, RI at the age of 97.
Harry is survived by his children, Susan Ely, Ronald Caddick and Barney Caddick. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary (Burdick) Caddick and his youngest son, Todd Caddick.
Harry was born in South Kingstown, RI to Harry Caddick and Annie (Marsh) Caddick. Harry served with the Seabees in WWII for four years. He married Mary after he returned from Europe in December of 1944. Over 73 years, the couple welcomed four children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren into their home. His children remember him as kind, hardworking and always happy.
He was a loyal and generous individual who loved his family and who was passionate about music, western movies, baseball (The Yankees) and boxing. Harry was known for his talents of playing the keyboard, guitar, harmonica, spoons and singing. He was an active and dedicated member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
A Graveside Funeral Service with Full Military Honors is scheduled for Thursday at 12:30pm at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road, Ashaway. The family asks that if you choose to honor Harry, please donate to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 322 Church Street, Wood River Jct., RI. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com