Harvey G. Fugere, 81, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late J. George and Rose Fugere.
Harvey was a Lieutenant for the Park Police with the RI Dept. of Environmental Management for many years. He was a US Navy Veteran who served in Guam. Harvey founded and directed the ROMPS (Retired Old Men Playing Swing) and he had also played trombone in several bands during his younger years. He was a member of the Dunn's Corners Community Church, Presbyterian and a member of the Ashaway Sportsman's Club.
He will be dearly remembered by his sister Leah Pagliarini and brother-in-law Bob of Coventry; his longtime companion Hope Benn of Westerly; two nephews, one niece and many dear friends.
All services will be respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.