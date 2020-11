Or Copy this URL to Share

Celebration of Life

Harvey G. Fugere, brother of Leah Pagliarini (Bob).

Join us in a "Celebration of Life" ceremony on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Dunns Corner Community Church/Presbyterian, 221 Post Road, Westerly, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home Health and Hospice Care of Pawtucket, RI.

