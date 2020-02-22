The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Dauray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi M. Dauray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heidi M. Dauray Obituary
WESTERLY - Heidi M. Dauray, 61, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Jeanne Mance Dauray of Westerly and the late Raymond J. Dauray. She was sister to Deborah Dauray of Proctorville, OH, Suzanne Curry of Georgia; and Monique Dauray of Stonington. Heidi also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Heidi volunteered a great deal of time at the Animal Rescue League and hosted "Pet Talk" on WBLQ Radio. Heidi was also a wonderful babysitter to many kids in the community.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -