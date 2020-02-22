|
WESTERLY - Heidi M. Dauray, 61, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Jeanne Mance Dauray of Westerly and the late Raymond J. Dauray. She was sister to Deborah Dauray of Proctorville, OH, Suzanne Curry of Georgia; and Monique Dauray of Stonington. Heidi also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Heidi volunteered a great deal of time at the Animal Rescue League and hosted "Pet Talk" on WBLQ Radio. Heidi was also a wonderful babysitter to many kids in the community.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020