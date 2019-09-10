|
Helen B. (Beaupre) Majeika, of Potter Hill Road, Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Clipper on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Simon Joseph Majeika who predeceased her in 2000.
Born in West Roxbury, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Beaupre.
Helen was a lifetime communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church and a devoted wife and mother.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan Guilmette of Clinton, MA, John Majeika of S. Kingstown, Patricia Gaccione of Methuen, MA, Linda Wright of Evans Mills, NY, Joseph Majeika of Ashaway, and Paul Majeika of Burkeville, VA; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son David in 2018.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Church, 169 Main St., Ashaway. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 111 High St., Westerly, RI 02891 in Helen's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 10, 2019