Helen Marie (Livingstone) Tella, formerly of Ashaway RI, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. Helen was a few weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She had moved to Colorado with her husband, Raymond Tella, to be near family. They were married for 66 years before his death in 2014.
Helen is survived by her children, Marlene Murphy (Robert) of Louisville, CO and Richard Tella (Cathleen) of Sunnyvale, CA. She was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Born in Providence, RI on May 22, 1921, she was the daughter of Helene (Bassler) Livingstone St. John and Hugh Frances Livingstone. She is also survived by her half-brother Roger (Tina) St John of Columbus, NJ.
Helen never met a stranger. People she knew many years prior would often recognize her by her distinctive voice and appearance. After graduating from high school in Amesbury, MA she moved to Providence, RI. While she did not have one career, every job she held, and loved, involved being with people. Her favorite job during that time was as an elevator operator in the Industrial Trust building in downtown Providence. She lived at the YWCA where she developed life-long friendships.
In 1947, when Helen and Raymond married, she began a life of raising their two children, supporting Raymond's career. They lived in Southern California, Upstate New York, and moved back to Rhode Island, living in Warwick and Ashaway.
During their years in Ashaway, Helen was an active member of Babcock Presbyterian Church and for several years was passionately committed to maintaining the church's prayer chain. She enjoyed participating in Ashaway's annual Holiday Stroll, was a member Homemakers and a volunteer at the Ashaway Public Library. She was known as a collector of all things rooster-themed.
In 2014 Helen and Ray moved to Colorado to be near their daughter Marlene. After Ray passed, Helen made her "Colorado home" at Atria Senior Living in Longmont. The staff and residents there often remarked at how they enjoyed her quick wit and wry sense of humor. She was happiest celebrating holidays and birthdays with her Colorado grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in RI in the future. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences with family and read a full obituary.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 8, 2020.