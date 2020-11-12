It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Helen S. Haggerty of Westerly RI on November 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She is the beloved wife of Joseph F. Haggerty, Jr of Westerly
Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mae Shea.
Helen worked for the Westerly Telephone Company and Douglas Randall for many years before her retirement in 1990.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, Cathy Young and her husband Don, and Kevin Haggerty all of Westerly; three grandchildren, Katie Thornley, Mitchell Young, and Ryan Young and several great grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her three siblings and her grandson Michael Haggerty.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PACE with the Adult Day Center of Westerly, 5 Union Street, Westerly, RI in Helen's memory.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com