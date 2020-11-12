1/1
Helen S. (Shea) Haggerty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Helen S. Haggerty of Westerly RI on November 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She is the beloved wife of Joseph F. Haggerty, Jr of Westerly
Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mae Shea.
Helen worked for the Westerly Telephone Company and Douglas Randall for many years before her retirement in 1990.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, Cathy Young and her husband Don, and Kevin Haggerty all of Westerly; three grandchildren, Katie Thornley, Mitchell Young, and Ryan Young and several great grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her three siblings and her grandson Michael Haggerty.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PACE with the Adult Day Center of Westerly, 5 Union Street, Westerly, RI in Helen's memory.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved