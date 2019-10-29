|
Helen W. (Whitford) Banks, 87, beloved wife of William A. Banks, of Westminster St., Westerly, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born in Westerly she was the daughter of the late Allen O. and Marguerite Whitford.
Helen was employed at the Westerly Nursing Home as a CNA for years. She then worked at The Westerly Hospital until her retirement in 1996. She was a devoted communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She also volunteered at The Westerly Hospital for many years.
She leaves behind two sons, David A. Banks of Westerly and Stephen W. Banks of Mystic; three daughters, Kathleen M. Crowley of Westerly, Karen A. Santos of Pawcatuck, and Kristine McClure of Unionville, CT; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Whitford.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10am on Thursday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Michael Capital Campaign, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, CT 06379 in Helen's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019