Helma Gay (Carlsen) Evering, 69, beloved wife of 44 years to Paul J. Evering of Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Windham, CT, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley Carlsen. Helma graduated from Windham High School in 1969 and continued on to work as draftsperson for Electric Boat in Groton for nearly 40 years. She loved crafting, shopping, sitting on the beach, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Helma leaves behind two children, Michael W. Evering and wife Jennifer of Pawcatuck and Randy Allman and wife Oksana of Stratford, CT; and three grandchildren, Luciana, Matthew, and Alex. She was predeceased by her sister Linda LeClerc.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at The Westerly Hospital ICU for the support, compassion, and care that Helma and the entire family received during this time.
A service at Christ Church Westerly and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helma's name to The Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Photo Credit: Mary-Jo Shultis Photography
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 10, 2020.