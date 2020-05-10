Helma Gay (Carlsen) Evering
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helma Gay (Carlsen) Evering, 69, beloved wife of 44 years to Paul J. Evering of Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Windham, CT, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley Carlsen. Helma graduated from Windham High School in 1969 and continued on to work as draftsperson for Electric Boat in Groton for nearly 40 years. She loved crafting, shopping, sitting on the beach, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Helma leaves behind two children, Michael W. Evering and wife Jennifer of Pawcatuck and Randy Allman and wife Oksana of Stratford, CT; and three grandchildren, Luciana, Matthew, and Alex. She was predeceased by her sister Linda LeClerc.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at The Westerly Hospital ICU for the support, compassion, and care that Helma and the entire family received during this time.
A service at Christ Church Westerly and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helma's name to The Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Photo Credit: Mary-Jo Shultis Photography

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Christ Church Westerly
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
This is so sad.It seems like we were just in high school.U am sure your family will treasure every memory.May you rip
Debbie Beebe
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Mike and Jen,
So sorry to hear of Gay's passing. I remember the engagement party tiki bar, her crafting the little purses at the bridal shower, and her overall friendliness. I hope the good memories will get you through. My sympathies.
Cheryl Pasqualini
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved