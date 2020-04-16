|
|
Henrietta "Henriet/Henri/Henia" (Cira) Brigada, 63, formerly of Charlestown, passed away in Charleston, SC on April 8, 2020 from cancer. She was the beloved wife of Thomas "Tom" Brigada, DDS for 39 years.
Henri was born on March 1, 1957, in Ludlow, MA to Rose (Skowron) Cira of Ludlow and the late Rudolph Cira. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1975, she went on to study art at Berkshire Community College and Southeastern Massachusetts University where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in graphic arts. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in Ludlow in 1980.
After working in as an artist and in advertising, she helped build Tom's dental practice and raised their two children, David and Laura. She continued to find time for art, including photography and her beloved "Chart Art." She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, swimming, and walking with neighborhood friends. She lovingly and patiently cared for Tom during his battle with Parkinson's disease. She will be remembered for her selfless attitude, positive outlook, and unwavering faith.
Tom entered Heaven before her, just three short months earlier. She is also predeceased by her father, Rudolph, and her brother, Frederick. Besides her mother, she is survived by a son David Brigada and his wife Laura of Nashua, NH and daughter Laura Hibbett and her husband Tripp of Charleston, SC; two grandsons James and Paul Brigada; a sister Rosalie Parylak of Ludlow, MA; and two brothers Rudolph and John Cira, both of Ludlow.
A private burial will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The date and details of a funeral and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henri's name to Saint James Chapel (P.O. Box 475, Carolina, RI 02812). For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 16, 2020