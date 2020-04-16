The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Brigada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta "Henriet/Henri/Henia" (Cira) Brigada


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta "Henriet/Henri/Henia" (Cira) Brigada Obituary
Henrietta "Henriet/Henri/Henia" (Cira) Brigada, 63, formerly of Charlestown, passed away in Charleston, SC on April 8, 2020 from cancer. She was the beloved wife of Thomas "Tom" Brigada, DDS for 39 years.
Henri was born on March 1, 1957, in Ludlow, MA to Rose (Skowron) Cira of Ludlow and the late Rudolph Cira. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1975, she went on to study art at Berkshire Community College and Southeastern Massachusetts University where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in graphic arts. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in Ludlow in 1980.
After working in as an artist and in advertising, she helped build Tom's dental practice and raised their two children, David and Laura. She continued to find time for art, including photography and her beloved "Chart Art." She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, swimming, and walking with neighborhood friends. She lovingly and patiently cared for Tom during his battle with Parkinson's disease. She will be remembered for her selfless attitude, positive outlook, and unwavering faith.
Tom entered Heaven before her, just three short months earlier. She is also predeceased by her father, Rudolph, and her brother, Frederick. Besides her mother, she is survived by a son David Brigada and his wife Laura of Nashua, NH and daughter Laura Hibbett and her husband Tripp of Charleston, SC; two grandsons James and Paul Brigada; a sister Rosalie Parylak of Ludlow, MA; and two brothers Rudolph and John Cira, both of Ludlow.
A private burial will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The date and details of a funeral and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henri's name to Saint James Chapel (P.O. Box 475, Carolina, RI 02812). For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -