Henrietta M. (Happy) Cass, 97 of Scalabrini Villa in North Kingston, R.I and formerly Brightview Commons, Wakefield, R.I., The McAuley, West Hartford CT., Mashpee MA., Bluffton, SC. and East Hartford, CT., died at Scalabrini Villa on April 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marianne Cass and her husband of 54 years, Charles H. Cass. Born in Hartford, CT. on September 29, 1922 to Robert and Helen Spring, she graduated as valedictorian of East Hartford High School. She attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a degree in Economics. While a student at UCONN she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as the first female President of the Student Senate. It was there that she met her husband, Charles Cass. After graduating from college, Henrietta worked for a retail organization in Lima, Ohio. as its Personnel Director. She returned to East Hartford where she married
Charles, raised their young children, and was a leader in civic and political organizations. She returned to work at East Catholic High School in Manchester Ct., as Office Manager and, after receiving her Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State College, as a Guidance Counselor. She later worked in student counseling at St. Joseph College in West Hartford, Ct.
She leaves two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary C. and Patricia Cass of Westerly R.I. and Doctor Paul R. and Helene Cass of Eliot, ME. She also leaves five grandchildren, Michelle Bea of Rye, NY, David Cass of Providence, RI, Blake Cass of Bar Harbor, ME., Alicia Anderson of San Francisco, CA, and Maura Cass of Boston, MA., and three great grandchildren, Trajan, Paloma and Theodore Bea of Rye NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Farley Sullivan Funeral Home of Wethersfield CT. There are no calling hours or procession from the funeral home. Burial will be private at Saint Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford CT. Donations may be made to East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06042 in memory of Henrietta and Marianne Cass.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 22, 2020