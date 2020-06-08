Dear Dwen, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. It is sad to hear about your loss, he was such a nice man.
God Bless. RIP Mr. Heminway
Henry Lang Heminway, 86 of Jerry Browne Rd., Mystic, CT and formerly of Charlestown, RI, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dwen (Smith) Heminway.
Born in Springfield, IL, on March 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Bartow and Annabel (Hubbard) Heminway.
Besides his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his two sons Mark Heminway (Linda) of Bristol, NH and James Heminway (Peggy) of Wilmington, NC and Weekapaug, RI along with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Born in Springfield, IL, on March 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Bartow and Annabel (Hubbard) Heminway.
Besides his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his two sons Mark Heminway (Linda) of Bristol, NH and James Heminway (Peggy) of Wilmington, NC and Weekapaug, RI along with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.