Henry S. Ferraro Jr.
WESTERLY - Henry S. Ferraro Jr. (83) was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He resided on Winnapaug Road in Westerly with his beloved wife Marie (Cimino) Ferraro. He passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, at the Westerly Health Center, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.  Henry is preceded in death by his father Henry S. Ferraro Sr, mother Lillian Ann Ferraro, and sister Marilyn (Dee Dee) Tomarelli.

Henry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marie; a brother Eddie Ferraro; and his 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren: Ann Marie Brewer of Vienna, VA, and her children, Marissa Figueora and her husband Joseph, and their children, Makenna, Royce, and Emerie; and her daughter Jenna Bell and her husband James and their children, Mila, Ellie, and David; and Anita Ferraro Flowers of Clearwater, FL and her son Nick and his partner Sara Rex, and their children, Noah and Emma Grace; Salvatore (Sam) Ferraro of Wilmington, NC; Matthew Ferraro of Westerly, and his children, Olivia, Madison, and Jakob, and their mom, Lisa; and Anthony Ferraro, of Westerly, and his daughter Gabrielle.

. . . the most accurate descriptions of Henry are basic, humble, and caring.  Yes, basic which describes an approach and attitude for living. 

Henry's stories of his 21-year U.S. Navy career are now history.  His first duty station was to Newport, Rhode Island, in 1957- 59. Some of dad's Navy stories are during this time but the best photos and family stories would be from Key West, Florida.  His duty assignment would take Henry, Marie, and family From Newport to Key West, Florida, Virginia (in 1968), Baltimore, Maryland, and to Groton, CT.  A Senior Chief submariner who would be considered a first and second generation nuclear sailor. Hank continued his career at General Dynamics (17 years) as a ship superintendent, i.e. a quality inspector during "nautilus class" submarine production.   

The shoreline and its seafood were Henry's delight and he shares a love of gardening with his younger brother Eddie Ferraro, of southern New Jersey. For many years, a silent competition existed as to who grew the best tomatoes – the stakes were always higher for Uncle Ed as a southern N.J. transplant. He shared a love of the Ocean with his sister Dee Dee (R.I.P. - 2020) and an appreciation of pastry or sweets to complement a good meal. 

Henry expressed his compassion for persons throughout his career, friendships and post retirement work at Import Auto Ltd. in Stonington, and Alfie's beach store. Surely, Alzheimer's cut short his employment at Misquamicut Beach. He would still be up at first light for the sunrise shift . . .   

Henry loved the beach and the seas and was an accomplished and passionate sailor.  And so a prayer for Henry/Dad/Papa from Walt Whitman and from all of us: "Sail forth!  Steer for the deep waters only, reckless, O my soul, exploring, I with thee and thou with me, for we are bound where mariner has yet not dared to go.  O daring joy, but safe!  Are they not all the seas of God?"
 Rest in Peace, Dad.  We will miss you very much!!

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future time.  Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.  For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
