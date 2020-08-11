Holly Curtis passed away peacefully in hospice care at Westerly Hospital on August 6, 2020. She was 75 years-old.
Holly was born December 4, 1944 in Boston, MA. She grew up in Newton Centre, MA with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Laurence M. Curtis, and two older brothers. Holly graduated from Newton High School and earned a degree from Garland Junior College, now part of Simmons University. She went on to have a rewarding career in the food service industry in the Boston area.
After the death of her beloved mother, Millicent, Holly moved to Stonington, CT to be closer to family. Holly became a familiar friendly face in the community as a longtime cashier at the Big Y supermarket, where she would greet every customer with a wide smile, twinkling eyes and easy laugh.
Holly was a summer resident of Block Island, RI for more than 30 years, where locals and visitors alike came to know her good nature. Holly put pride into every sandwich she made at the Block Island Grocery deli counter. She could also be found at the Post Office, making sure bags of mail from the mainland made it safely to their final destination. But Holly lived to relax on the front porch of her historic farmhouse off Corn Neck Rd. where she would sit for hours, read, and take in the fresh Island breeze.
Holly is survived by her brother, Craig, and his wife, Sandy, of Block Island and Sebastian, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry "Chip" Curtis of Swansea, MA and is survived by sister-in-law, Martha Curtis. Holly was a cherished aunt to Brian Curtis of Dallas, TX and Sean Curtis of Stonington, CT. She was the great aunt of Cole Curtis and Kyle Curtis of Westerly. Their mother, Bridget Murphy, was a dear friend to Holly.
The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for Holly in her final weeks, especially the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Westerly Hospital. Their compassion in the family's most difficult hour will never be forgotten.
Holly will be laid to rest at the Block Island Cemetery, where family will gather at a later date to share memories of this kindest and most caring of souls. Holly would end every phone conversation by saying, "I love you, and I miss you." In honor of Holly, crack into a steamed lobster – preferably at Ballard's on Block Island -- and raise a glass with someone you love. And take pictures. Holly would insist on lots and lots of pictures to treasure forever.
