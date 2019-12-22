|
Hope Greene Andrews, 93 of 13 Pond Road, Hope Valley died peacefully at the Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, December 18th. She was born at the same hospital on July 13th 1926, the daughter of Chauncey E. and Annie D. (Lewis) Greene.
Hope was a life long resident of Hope Valley and traces her lineage to many of Rhode Island's early families. Much of her family have resided in Hopkinton since the 18th century. Her family was prominent in the forming of Hope Valley. Her grandmother, Lucy Nichols Greene's family formed the Nichols and Langworthy Machine Shop. Her grandfather Greene's family were village pharmacists in the town from The Civil War period as well as founding the famous Greene's Ice Cream – 137 flavors.
Hope was educated in in the local schools in which her mother, Dr. Annie D Greene was a teacher for over 40 years. She graduated from Westerly High School in 1944 and attended RI State College before marrying her high school sweetheart Loren A. Andrews who predeceased her.
In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, Hope was an avid historian, author and past archivist for the Langworthy public library.
Among her accomplishments, Hope was a former member of the Hope Valley Ambulance Auxilliary, past president of the Hopkinton Historical Association and editor of the Hopkinton Notes a bi monthly newsletter. Often referred to as the unofficial town historian, Hope also authored Hopkinton City the Williamsburg of Hopkinton and 100 years of service- the Langworthy Public Library. At the time of her passing, Hope was completing All my hopes, The Story of 19th Century Hope Valley.
Hope was oner of the oldest members of the First Baptist Church in Hope Valley and a member of the Ladies Benevolent Society.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Richard H Bohning of Richmond, Her Daughter, Olivia (Patricia) Greene of New Orleans La. And her son, Loren A. Andrews Jr. of Exeter, RI
She also is survived by her grandchildren Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Andrews, Stephanie and Jason DaPonte and her three beloved great grandchildren Ella, Lucas and Bode.
