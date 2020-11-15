1/1
Hope Isabel (Dove) Morse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hope Isabel Dove Morse, 93, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Born in Charlestown, RI, Hope was one of eight children, grew up in Westerly and attended local schools. She worked for Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, MD. Hope loved hymns, sacred music, and swing jazz. She sang in choirs, loved dancing, dining out, and treating her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Minnie (Babcock) Dove, and her daughter Lynn Yvonne Morse Familiar.
She is survived by her son Paul Dove Morse, her son-in-law Pedro Familiar, grandchildren Daniel Familiar Morse and wife Maria Elena Barrán Cabrea, Jennifer VanVliet and husband Jesse, Sara Familiar Morse, Bethany Lopes and husband James, Melissa Barrios and husband Luis, and Benjamin Morse; great- grandchildren: Ainhoa and Lis Familiar, Jonah Lopes, and Irene Isabel Barrios. Also, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30am Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at The Gathering Place Church, 2753 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
The Gathering Place Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved