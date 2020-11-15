Hope Isabel Dove Morse, 93, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Charlestown, RI, Hope was one of eight children, grew up in Westerly and attended local schools. She worked for Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, MD. Hope loved hymns, sacred music, and swing jazz. She sang in choirs, loved dancing, dining out, and treating her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Minnie (Babcock) Dove, and her daughter Lynn Yvonne Morse Familiar.

She is survived by her son Paul Dove Morse, her son-in-law Pedro Familiar, grandchildren Daniel Familiar Morse and wife Maria Elena Barrán Cabrea, Jennifer VanVliet and husband Jesse, Sara Familiar Morse, Bethany Lopes and husband James, Melissa Barrios and husband Luis, and Benjamin Morse; great- grandchildren: Ainhoa and Lis Familiar, Jonah Lopes, and Irene Isabel Barrios. Also, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30am Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at The Gathering Place Church, 2753 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878.

