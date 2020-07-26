1/
Horace C. "Mike" Sheldon
1938 - 2020
Horace C. "Mike" Sheldon, 82 of Richmond, RI died peacefully on July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of June (Fenner) Sheldon.
Born in South Kingstown, RI on March 14, 1938 he was the son of the late Horace C. Sheldon Sr. and Eva Louise (Lewis) Wright.
Mr. Sheldon was employed at Electric Boat in Groton, CT, before retirement he also was a former Lt. in the Richmond Police Department, the RI Park Police and had worked at the Wyoming Package Store. In retirement he worked for Stop and Shop in Wyoming, RI for several years.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 63 years he will be sadly missed by his children, Terry Ann Sheldon and Joseph Michael Sheldon of St. Louis, MO. He also leaves a granddaughter, Erin Sheldon and a great-granddaughter, Alyvea Sheldon both of Pawcatuck, CT., his brother James Sheldon of Ashaway, RI and sister, Barbara Bunte of Wyoming, RI.
Calling hours will be held on Monday June 27, 2020 from 10-12, at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 25 people in the building at any given time ) will be in place.
Followed by a graveside service at Noon at Wood River Cemetery, Wyoming, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wood River Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 343-1674
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Acquaintance
