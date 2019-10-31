|
Ida Ruth McClure, age 87 of Bradford, RI, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Ida was born on November 11, 1931, in Denmark, South Carolina, the daughter of Vance May and Maggie Gatison. Her parents then moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Ida grew up. She often talked about spending many summers on the shore of neighboring New Jersey enjoying time at Wildwood and Atlantic City.
Ida loved children and for the last 26 years before retiring in 2012, she was employed by the Town of Westerly as an Aide on a school bus. Previously she was employed in the jewelry industry making costume jewelry. Family and friends were Ida's passion and delight. She loved to host and enjoyed preparing large meals for her family, friends and strangers most especially over the holidays Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ida also loved elephants, she has a collection of more than 450 elephants from all over the world.
On November 6, 1954 Ida married Joshua A. McClure beginning a 65 year long marriage that included a move to Providence, Rhode Island in 1955 and a subsequent move to Westerly, in 1981 where Joshua was called to the Pleasant Street Baptist Church. Ida was a member of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church for 38 years, and was ordained as a Deacon. She also served the local community in many ways, especially advocating for "her kids". She was also a volunteer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Ida is survived by her husband Rev. Joshua A. McClure, three daughters Allison Ruth (Ken) Broome of Rumford, RI, Leslie Dianne McClure-A'Vant, of Riverside, RI, Dorothy Janine McClure, of Bradford, RI, a son Wesley Allan (Vanessa) McClure, of Seoul, South Korea; a Goddaughter Dawn Victoria (Marvin) Jones of Warner Robins, GA and a Godson Marc Owen Fitzhugh of Alpharetta, GA. Eight grandchildren, eight nieces, nine nephews; and a number of other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 4th from 3-5 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI.
A funeral service celebrating Ida's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 AM at The Pleasant Street Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant St., Westerly, RI
Interment will follow in the family plot at River Bend Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Ida McClure to: Share "The Vision Ministries" P.O. Box 304, Bradford, RI 02808
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019