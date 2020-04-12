|
Inky Lattimore, "a tough old Yankee," formerly of North Stonington, died April 3, 2020. Born June 23, 1923 in Norwich to the late Lloyd E. and Alice N. Rodman Abel and raised in Bozrah, she was also predeceased by a brother, Lloyd T. Abel, and a sister, Mary A. Crouch. She ran a dairy farm for many decades with her husband Kenneth L. Lattimore, who predeceased her in 2003.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ellen (Stanley) Hefner, daughter Marcia Lattimore and son and daughter-in-law Ken (Laura) Lattimore. She is also survived by grandchildren Clara, Myra, and Todd Lattimore, who were the pride of her later years.
A fervent believer in education, she graduated from the classical course at NFA in 1940 and from UCONN in 1944, where she was on the team that won the National Collegiate Archery Championship in 1943 and 1944. She remained a rabid fan of UCONN women's basketball throughout her life, at times strongly disagreeing with the coach's strategy. She served on the Building Committee in the North Stonington school system and also as a substitute teacher at Wheeler High School. She could teach any subject and there was never a day off when you had Mrs. L as a substitute! Her kitchen table at the farm was always open to friends and family, with frequent lively discussions. The pies and cakes were without equal!
Her family would like to thank friends and neighbors who loyally supported her in the community and continued to do so after she moved to Masonicare at Mystic, where the staff was exceptionally kind to her as well. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may consider doing so to Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, 93 Tower St, Westerly, RI 02891 or to Road Church Scholarship Fund, 903 Pequot Trail, Stonington, CT 06378. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 12, 2020