Irene E. Rioux passed away on Sunday September 8th, 2019 peacefully at the Westerly Hospital.
Irene was born April 13, 1926 to parents Clarence and Beatrice Bagshaw.
She was predeceased by husband Robert Holt (1968) and husband Julien Rioux (2016), and brother Clarence Bagshaw (2016).
Irene is survived by daughters Jean E. (Holt) Gilligan and son-in-law Tom Gilligan of Hope Valley, RI, and Dorothy (Holt) Hazlin and son-in-law Ken Hazlin of Mystic, CT, grandsons Conor Gilligan (and fiancé Sharise Garcia) of Seattle, WA and Brendan Gilligan (and wife Marsha) of Fountain Hills, AZ.
Irene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always enjoyed family and family gatherings. Irene also enjoyed many unusual world travel experiences with her husband Julien "Bert".
For the past 5 years Irene has been living at The Elms assisted living facility in Westerly, RI. She thoroughly loved the care, attention and social environment provided by wonderful Elms staff. The family deeply appreciates the love and care provided by The Elms staff.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private by the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Irene's name to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904 or HopeHospiceRI.org/DonateNow
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, R.I.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
