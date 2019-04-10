The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Irene H. (Beatrice) Forbes

Irene H. (Beatrice) Forbes Obituary
Irene H. (Beatrice) Forbes, 89, a lifelong resident of South County, passed away April 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late James L. Forbes, Jr.
Born in Narragansett, she was a daughter of the late Armand and Alice (Motroni) Beatrice.
She leaves two sons, Paul Forbes of Rockville and Kevin Forbes of Narragansett; four grandchildren, Patrick J. Forbes (Rebecca), Amy E. Forbes, Sean P. Forbes and John J. Forbes (Kate) and three great-grandchildren, Cadence, James and Brooke Forbes; two devoted sisters-in-law, Carol Beatrice and Alice Ellison; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Julie DeMerchant. She was the mother of the late James L. Forbes, III; and sister of the late Joseph Beatrice, Dorothy Riley and Mary LaMarque.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to KPOW, Kidney Patients of Wakefield, 10 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
